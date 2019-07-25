Rangers' Joey Gallo to Miss at Least 4 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery to remove a fractured hook of hamate bone in his right wrist Thursday.

Texas executive vice president of communications John Blake noted Gallo is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Levi Weaver of The Athletic provided further details on a recovery timetable:

Losing Gallo for an extended period of time will be a big blow to the Rangers offense. After having slugged 40-plus home runs in each of the last two seasons, the first-time All-Star is hitting .253/.389/.986 with 22 dingers and 49 RBI in 70 games in 2019.

He missed 22 games in June due to a left oblique strain.

Though Texas managed to go 13-9 while Gallo was on the IL last month, it will have a hard time replacing his power in the lineup over the next month as it looks to stay in the playoff race. Delino DeShields (17 career home runs) figures to be the leading candidate to fill in for Gallo in center, with Shin-Soo Choo handling left field. Willie Calhoun will also be an option after he was called up Thursday in a corresponding roster move

The Rangers (51-51) sit in fourth place in the American League West, 14 games behind the Houston Astros, after dropping nine of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, they sit 6.5 games back in the race for the AL Wild Card.