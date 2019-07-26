Madden 20: EA Access Release Date and Highlights from Gameplay Video Trailer

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Want to get a leg up, or a high step, on the Madden NFL 20 competition? If you're about that EA Sports life, your opportunity is finally here.

EA Access members on Xbox One, PS4 and PC can now play a 10-hour trial of Madden 20 ahead of its August 2 release date. Or make that release date Tuesday if you pre-order the Superstar or Ultimate Superstar Editions.

Despite Madden 19 disappointing a lot of fans, this year's edition already feels like a return to gridiron glory for the storied franchise. And the latest gameplay trailer certainly added to the anticipation:

We already know Madden 20's suite of features will include Superstar X-Factors, Signature Animations, an updated playbook (that evolves all season) and a Face of the Franchise: QB1 Career Campaign. But actions speak louder than words, and seeing those features in action during the trailer has us itching to throw on the virtual pads and helmets.

If Madden 20 is going to have traits such as Patrick Mahomes' no-look pass, animations like Travis Kelce's touchdown dance and legendary plays like the Philly Special, we're about to make like 2000s-era EA Sports and get in the game.

While EA Access has been available on Xbox One since 2014, it is making its debut for PS4 and PC players this year. With the NFL regular season not getting underway until September, that Madden 20 trial has to be the most appealing perk for pigskin aficionados.

EA also dropped an brash "Bring It In" trailer, with NFL stars like Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster starring alongside celebrities like Lil Yachty and DJ Khaled:

The most notable highlight of that trailer? Your Face of the Franchise: QB1 Campaign begins in college before you get drafted to the NFL.

Oh, and DJ Khaled jet-skis into huddles and his QB1 Campaign persona rocks an "Another One" jersey for the Miami Dolphins.

Still, Madden 20 is out now on EA Access, so it's time to see how many more signature traits, animations and plays the game has locked and loaded.

We definitely need to find out about their run-pass options and Air Raid setups, and one more shoutout to the Philly Special because it looks delightful.