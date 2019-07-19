Madden 20: Release Date and Breaking Down Star Player Ratings

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season may not get underway until September, but Madden 20 is right around the corner.

With new formations, player abilities and the addition of run-pass options, we're pretty hype to get it going. So are the league's stars, although some are still trying to get their launch ratings adjusted:

The game's official release date is August 2. Buyers of the Standard version will be able to play it then, but those who purchase the Superstar and Ultimate Superstar editions will get a three-day head start on the competition. Those editions come with a variety of bonuses, but that July 30 leg up might be the most enticing.

This year's version also includes two new types of star player: Superstar X-Factors and Superstars. The former boast unique zone and superstar abilities, while the latter have superstar abilities.

For example, Patrick Mahomes is a Superstar X-Factor. Upon passing an in-game objective, he gets "in the zone" and gains the "Bazooka" ability, allowing him to increase his already-obnoxious maximum pass distance.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also has four Superstar abilities, including the "No-Look Deadeye," which gives him superior accuracy on cross-body throws.

As for the top stars in the game, the launch ratings are out, and we can break down the biggest controversies.

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes: 97 overall

Tom Brady: 96 overall

Philip Rivers: 94 overall

Andrew Luck: 92 overall

Drew Brees: 92 overall

While Michael Thomas was disappointed in his quarterback's rating and Tom Brady has tried to get his speed increased, the most notable star QB rating is for Deshaun Watson.

At 82, the Houston Texans star is the 13th-highest rated QB and stuck below less dynamic guys such as Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger.

Tyrann Mathieu jumped to the defense of his former teammate's reputation:



Running Back

Todd Gurley: 97 overall

Ezekiel Elliott: 94 overall

Melvin Gordon: 92 overall

Le'Veon Bell: 92 overall

Saquon Barkley: 91 overall

While some younger backs may have gotten a little slighted here, star Arizona Cardinals back David Johnson might have the most to prove this season.

After spending half a season stuck with Mike McCoy's play-calling, the All-Pro back is now stuck outside of the 90 Club with an 87 overall rating.

Wide Receiver

DeAndre Hopkins: 99 overall

Julio Jones: 98 overall

Antonio Brown: 98 overall

Odell Beckham Jr.: 96 overall

Michael Thomas: 95 overall

Keenan Allen has been the most vocal about his rating (89 overall), per Fox Sports NFL:

However, Detroit Lions upstart Kenny Golladay might have the most reason to be upset.

At 83 overall, he is ranked lower than receivers such as Alshon Jeffery and Allen Robinson despite pulling in more receptions, touchdowns and yards than both of them in 2018.





Defense

Aaron Donald: 99 overall

Khalil Mack: 99 overall

Bobby Wagner: 99 overall

Luke Kuechly: 98 overall

JJ Watt: 97 overall

Von Miller: 97 overall

Jalen Ramsey: 96 overall

Fletcher Cox: 96 overall

Damon Harrison: 95 overall

Earl Thomas: 95 overall

With three of Madden 20's four 99-overall stars playing on defense, that side of the ball is stacked this season.

Guys such as Darius Leonard (84 overall) and Landon Collins (83 overall) might feel underrated, but, much like in the real world, Aaron Donald is an absolute cheat code: