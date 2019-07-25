Mets Rumors: NY Considering Trading Noah Syndergaard, Extending Zack Wheeler

Ben Margot/Associated Press

As Wednesday's trade deadline approaches, the New York Mets are considering trading 2016 All-Star Noah Syndergaard and extending pitcher Zack Wheeler's contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Wheeler is scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of the season, while Syndergaard is under club control for two more years.

Syndergaard has gone 7-5 in 20 starts this season, though his 4.33 ERA is the worst of his career by more than a run. His 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, however, is not far off his career average of 9.8.

The right-hander made just 32 total starts over the previous two seasons and registered a 6.35 ERA in six March/April appearances this year, but his earned run average has dropped each month since. He has allowed more than three earned runs just twice in his last nine starts.

Even as rumors have swirled, the 26-year-old has not shown any desire to change uniforms:

Meanwhile, Wheeler's future in the Big Apple has become increasingly uncertain as the Mets (47-55) have fallen out of contention. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts. While those numbers may not impress a team looking to make a playoff push, it's important to note Wheeler went 9-1 with 1.68 ERA in 11 second-half starts last season.

Unfortunately for New York, Wheeler's trade value may be limited because he has spent the past two weeks on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Still, Mets manager Mickey Callaway revealed Wednesday, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, that Wheeler is expected to start Friday.

Wheeler, an impending free agent, is a solid middle-of-rotation option when healthy, so extending his deal would provide the Mets with quality depth behind ace Jacob deGrom, likely at a lower cost than what Syndergaard will command when he becomes a free agent in 2022. At the same time, Syndergaard—even in the midst of a disappointing season—would fetch more in return than Wheeler.

The San Francisco Giants' recent surge could give the Mets better control of the starting pitching market at the deadline. With Madison Bumgarner potentially unavailable, Syndergaard and Wheeler could be among the top talent on the trade block.