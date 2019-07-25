Celtics News: Undrafted Free Agent Tacko Fall Signs Rookie Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics announced the signing of four players Thursday, including rookie center Tacko Fall.

The C's added the undrafted free agent for their summer-league team, and the 7'6" big man averaged 7.2 points on 77.3 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 12.6 minutes per game.

Fall played four seasons for the University of Central Florida prior to joining the C's, averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

The four-year starter enjoyed his best team success last season. The Knights made the second round of the NCAA tournament and nearly upset the No. 1 overall seed Duke Blue Devils before losing 77-76.

Fall scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots.

