MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Noah Syndergaard, Mike Minor and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The MLB trade deadline is Wednesday, and while a few minor trades have gone down, we're still waiting on a blockbuster deal.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of big names on the trade block, so it's likely only a matter of time before some impact players are suiting up in new uniforms.

Despite the lack of activity, it's possible we could see one of the busiest trade deadlines in recent memory because of the elimination of August's waiver trade deadline.

In past years, teams could still make trades after the July 31 deadline if the players cleared waivers first. The Houston Astros' acquisition of Justin Verlander in 2017 was one of the most high-profile examples of the August waiver trade.

This year will be the first season in which July 31 is the one true trade deadline, which could cause teams to be more aggressive than usual.

Noah Syndergaard on the Move?

ESPN's Buster Olney dropped an unexpected and fascinating rumor on Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

Since the New York Mets are falling short of expectations yet again, it's not surprising to hear they might be listening to offers for Noah Syndergaard. Olney's assertion that they "want to move him" is unexpected, though.

The Texan is having a career-worst year, with a 4.33 ERA through 20 starts. Based on that alone, it's not an ideal time to be actively trying to move him.

Additionally, any pitcher-needy team is going to have options at the deadline. Cleveland's Trevor Bauer, the San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke—all of whom are having better seasons than Syndergaard—are also potentially available for the right price.

Syndergaard is under team control through 2021, so he should still command a nice return on the trade market despite his struggles. But trading a 26-year-old ace when his value is at its lowest would hardly be an advisable move.

Rangers Not Sellers?

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers have been one of the surprise teams in the American League this season, but they have slipped to fourth place in the AL West and no longer appear to be contenders. That doesn't mean they are automatically going to be sellers at the deadline, though.

The top two trade chips they possess are veteran starting pitchers Lance Lynn and All-Star Mike Minor, but both are under contract beyond this season. Lynn is locked up through 2021; Minor has a deal through 2020.

That could increase their value on the trade market, but it also means the Rangers may opt to keep both players if the team hopes to contend in 2020.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, speaking on the Ben & Skin podcast on 105.3 The Fan (h/t SportsDay), stated they are "not pushing to trade either guy."

Perhaps Daniels is just trying to drive up the price of Minor and Lynn, but given the team's success this season and their young core of players, it's plausible both pitchers could return to Texas to help make a playoff push next season.

Shane Greene Available But Pricey

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Detroit Tigers have recently stepped up their effort to move All-Star closer Shane Greene.

In the middle of what figures to be a long rebuilding process, it doesn't make sense for Detroit to hold on to a 30-year-old closer. As a result, Greene is among the more likely relievers to be traded at the deadline.

The Florida native is under team control through 2020, which should boost his value on the market. The Tigers are reportedly hoping to use that value to extract a significant haul in exchange.

The Washington Nationals are among the teams interested in Greene's services, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com. Collier added that Detroit is "believed to have asked for shortstop Carter Kieboom."

Kieboom is the No. 19 overall prospect on MLB.com's top-100 list and the top prospect in the Nationals' system.

If Detroit can land that type of return in exchange for Greene, the Tigers would have to be considered among the winners at the deadline.

Phillies Interested in Greinke

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Earlier this week, Morosi reported the Phillies have contacted the Arizona Diamondbacks about veteran starting pitcher Greinke.

With a 2.93 ERA this season and plenty of postseason experience, the 35-year-old could be the biggest name to switch uniforms at the deadline.

However, it will likely require a significant package of prospects to pry Greinke from Arizona.

He is under contract through 2021. So even though Arizona does not appear to be a contender this season, he could be a valuable asset to a Diamondbacks playoff squad in the near future.

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic noted Monday that Arizona GM Mike Hazen wasn't ready to declare the team sellers at the deadline. If he decides to hang on to Greinke, that could help out the Mets in their effort to move Syndergaard.