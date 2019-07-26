Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for MLB Ace Zack Greinke

0 of 5

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Entering play Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks sat at 52-51, on the fringe of the National League playoff chase. It's possible they will buy at the trade deadline or at least stand pat.

More likely, they'll continue the retool they initiated this offseason when they traded franchise first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals.

If they go that route, the Diamondbacks should dangle ace right-hander Zack Greinke, whose name has churned through the rumor mill. The 35-year-old six-time All-Star is 10-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 135 innings and has extensive postseason experience.

Let's examine five teams that could be a fit for Greinke and the packages they might surrender. Some of them appear on his 15-team no-trade list, but we'll assume he'd be willing to waive his no-trade rights in certain cases.