Woj: Bucks, 2016 No. 4 Overall Pick Dragan Bender Agree to 2-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a two-year deal with power forward Dragan Bender, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bender, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft, spent the last three years with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 39.4 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

