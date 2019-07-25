Woj: Bucks, 2016 No. 4 Overall Pick Dragan Bender Agree to 2-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 132-95.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a two-year deal with power forward Dragan Bender, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bender, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft, spent the last three years with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 39.4 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

