MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Indians' Trevor Bauer, Mets' Edwin Diaz and Tigers

The Cleveland Indians are approaching the July 31 MLB trade deadline in one of the most peculiar positions in the league.

Cleveland is two games behind Minnesota in the American League Central, but one of its top players has been mentioned as a potential trade target.

A handful of contenders are interested in acquiring Trevor Bauer, who has been one of the many pitchers drawing intrigue across the majors with the trade deadline now less than a week away.

The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers reside on the opposite end of their respective division standings, and they been the topics of trade rumors for quite some time.

One of the latest reports to involve the Mets features Edwin Diaz, who was just brought in during an offseason trade with Seattle.

Detroit has been linked as a potential trade partner for many contenders for multiple reasons, with pitchers Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene and outfielder Nicholas Castellanos the three top reported targets on its roster.

Trevor Bauer

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Philadelphia Philles have discussed a potential Bauer deal with the Indians.

The Phillies are in need of help in their rotation, even with the recent addition of Drew Smyly to the staff.

Jake Arrieta, Zack Eflin and Vince Velazquez all have an ERA over 4.20 and each of their strikeout-to-walk ratios sit beneath four.

Aaron Nola has the best numbers in the Phillies rotation at 8-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

But one consistent starter is far from enough for Philadelphia to contend with Atlanta and Washington in both the National League East and wild-card races.

Bauer is 9-7 and threw 7.2 scoreless innings in his most recent start Tuesday against Toronto in which he struck out nine batters and walked three.

In his last four starts, Bauer has recorded at least nine strikeouts and conceded a total of seven earned runs over 27.1 innings.

If the Phillies struck a deal for Bauer, he would immediately go to the top of their rotation and join forces with Nola for a solid 1-2 punch that could help them win a short postseason series, if they reach that stage.

However, any potential trade for Bauer will not come easy for the Phillies. If he was available, Philadelphia would likely have to put together a similar package to the Chris Archer deal a year ago in which Pittsburgh sent Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows to Tampa Bay.

But the Phillies might not even get to that stage of negotiations since the Indians have closed the gap on the Twins by winning nine games in the last two weeks.

Cleveland's schedule gets easier before it becomes harder since it takes on last-place Kansas City in a four-game series from Thursday to Sunday.

Wins over the Royals could put the Indians in an even better position heading into their home series to close July against Houston, one that could serve as a measuring stick for the club's postseason credentials.

If Bauer becomes available for a trade, Philadelphia will not be the only suitor lining up for his services. During the All-Star break, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were among the teams pursuing the 28-year-old.

While Cleveland could float out Bauer on the market to see what a potential return haul looks like, it would make little sense to deal one of its top players in the middle of an increased pennant chase.

Edwin Diaz

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, the Mets are open to trading Diaz, but he noted the team will only make a deal if it hits a home run in negotiations.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo added to Passan's report by noting the Mets appear willing to listen to deals for Diaz, but the price is sky high.

Diaz has 22 saves in 34 appearances with 61 strikeouts and 13 walks, but he has a 4.81 ERA and six losses in his games out of the bullpen.

The 25-year-old is coming off a 57-save season with the Seattle Mariners that earned him a spot on the Mets radar that eventually led to a blockbuster trade that brought Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York in exchange for five players.

Since the Mets dished out so much in return to acquire Diaz, it makes sense for them to assign a large price tag on the closer.

If a deal occurs, the Mets would likely add a handful of prospects that are ready in the next year or two in order to attempt to climb back up the hierarchy in the NL East.

If no team is able to match the high price tag the Mets set on Diaz, the plan for him to be the closer for the present and future will remain in place.

Since they are eight games out of the wild-card race and the demand for relievers is high, the Mets owe it to themselves to do their due diligence on any potential market that develops for Diaz, but any possible buyers might not be willing to meet their price tag with other relief pitchers available at lower costs.

Detroit Tigers

According to Morosi, Detroit is virtually certain to trade Castellanos and probably will deal closer Shane Greene before July 31.

On Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported the Chicago Cubs emerged as a suitor for Castellanos.

Castellanos would be a solid fit for any contender because of his numbers against left-handed pitching. He has a 1.135 OPS against southpaws with 24 hits in 74 plate appearances.

Morosi reported scouts from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals were in attendance to watch Greene Tuesday.

Greene, who has 22 saves, would be a nice fit with the Nationals to complement left-handed closer Sean Doolittle as a right-handed setup man.

The Dodgers might be in the market for Greene, but Morosi noted in his report that they prefer to acquire left-handed bullpen arms.

As for Boyd, one NL executive told Morosi that the prospect requests in return for him have been so high that some around baseball think he will not be traded.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported earlier in the week that the Phillies talked with the Tigers about all of their available players.

Boyd could be an option for the Phillies, but they might not be able to meet the high price tag set on the Detroit starter.

Morosi mentioned the New York Yankees scouted Boyd Tuesday during his most-recent start and that the Tigers are not actively discussing Boyd with Houston and talks with San Diego failed to advance.

The Yankees could go after Boyd in an attempt to fix their starting rotation that is coming off a brutal series against the Twins in which their pitching staff conceded 27 runs over three games.

Boyd has struck out at least eight batters in each of his last five starts, and he threw six or seven innings in four of them.

Since he has a 6.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, Boyd is an intriguing target for any contender, but his movement before July 31 could come down to the demands the Tigers have to add to their rebuild.

