Thiago Santos Can't Sleep, Eat Properly After Surgery; Fears Walking to Bathroom

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Thiago Santos of Brazil looks on prior to a UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Jon Jones at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Thiago Santos' recovery from double-knee surgery is proving to be an ordeal for the UFC star.

Santos provided an update on Instagram Wednesday.

"It's been seven days since the surgeries on my knees," he wrote. "I must admit, these days are tough, filled with a lot of pain. I can't sleep or eat properly due to the medications. I even fear using the bathroom because the walk there is a battle."

The 35-year-old lost a split decision to Jon Jones at UFC 239 on July 6. In the defeat, he suffered tears to the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee and also ligament damage in his right knee, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

As a result, he'll likely miss the remainder of 2019 and potentially some of 2020 as well.

Santos' coach, Tata Duarte, told MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz that Santos had undergone surgery on his right knee shortly after his title challenge against Jones was announced in March. 

Duarte added Santos had fought with a torn meniscus when he earned a TKO win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night 145 in February.

Raimondi reported Santos injured his left knee in the first round of his bout with Jones but was still able to go the distance against the UFC light heavyweight champion.    

