Basketball Coach Cathy Inglese Dies at 60 from Traumatic Brain Injury After Fall

David Kohl/Associated Press

Former Boston College head women's basketball coach Cathy Inglese died Wednesday at the age of 60, one week after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fall.

According to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, Inglese's sister, Nancy Inglese, released the following statement on the family's behalf on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our sister and daughter Cathy Inglese. We will miss Cathy sooo very much. Our thanks go out to everyone for their unbelievable love and support."

Inglese spent 27 years as a head coach in women's college basketball at Vermont, Boston College and Rhode Island.

She was the associated head coach at Fairleigh Dickinson from 2017-2019 as well and was hired as an assistant at Hofstra in June.

Hofstra head women's basketball coach Danielle Santos Atkinson released a statement regarding Inglese's death:

"Our hearts are hurting with the passing of Cathy. Cathy was one of the kindest and nicest people I have come to know in the coaching industry and in her short time with our program she left an indelible mark. Our entire program and the Hofstra family are heartbroken that she has passed but her memory will continue to influence our program every day we step on the court."

Fellow former Boston College head women's basketball coach Erik Johnson also honored Inglese:

After serving as an assistant at New Hampshire from 1983-1986, Inglese took the head coaching job at Vermont in 1986. In her seven seasons at Vermont, Inglese went 120-74 and led the Catamounts to undefeated regular seasons in both 1992 and 1993.

Inglese then served as the head coach at Boston College from 1993-2008. She went 239-151 in 13 seasons at BC and led the Eagles to three Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament.

After resigning from her post at Boston College, Inglese became the head coach at Rhode Island in 2009 and remained with the program for five seasons. During her time with the Rams, Inglese went 30-115.

Overall, Inglese went 389-340 during her lengthy head coaching career.