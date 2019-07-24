Look: Rafael Nadal Buys Custom 80-Foot Yacht Featuring Garage and Multiple Decks

TPN/Getty Images

It's out with the old, in with the new for Rafael Nadal.

After putting his current yacht, Beethoven, on the market for $3 million, the 33-year-old tennis star is in the process of acquiring another luxurious watercraft. According to TMZ Sports, Nadal has purchased an 80 Sunreef Power catamaran.

TMZ Sports noted the spacious yacht features multiple sun decks, a garage, a bar and has room for 12 guests.

"As someone from an island as I am, the sea is part of our lives and it’s not a secret that I love the sea," Nadal said, per Laura Nicholls of SuperYacht Times. "Every time I am at home in Mallorca I try to go out and find that time where I can just enjoy my time on a boat. I am very happy to be on board of this Sunreef Yachts family and would like to thanks Mr. Francis Lapp for making this possible."

No price tag was listed for the new yacht. But considering the 18-time Grand Slam champ has racked up more than $110 million in on-court earnings during his career, he should have some money to work with.

Unfortunately for Nadal, he will have to wait a bit before he will be able to take his new yacht out on the water. It is not expected to be delivered until 2020.