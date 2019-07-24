Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Daniel Jones Exceeding Early Expectations

1 of 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants opened training camp Sunday in Jersey, giving the Big Apple media yet another chance to get their sound bites from/regarding super-old quarterback Eli Manning and super-young quarterback Daniel Jones. Two from Wednesday stood out.

Most critically, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur remarked during his first camp media session that Jones has "exceeded expectations" since he was selected sixth overall in April.

“We really haven’t seen anything he can’t do in terms of playing quarterback," he said of the North Carolina product, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Meanwhile, Manning noted that he's developed "more appreciation" for his role as Jones comes aboard in what is Eli's 16th season.

“When you’re younger," he said, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, "you assume you’ll keep playing."

Let the controversy begin? Not yet, but it sure doesn't feel as though the Giants will be waiting several years to see Jones under center. And Manning probably knows that.