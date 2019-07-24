Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Beat Inter Milan on Penalties in 2019 ICC Match

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Juventus beat Serie A rivals Inter Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center in China.

On his first start for the Bianconeri, Matthijs de Ligt turned the ball into his own net after just 10 minutes.

Juve equalised in the 68th minute courtesy of a deflected Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick, leading to a shootout.

The Serie A champions won 4-3 after substitute goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon denied Andrea Ranocchia, Samuele Longo and Borja Valero.

Merih Demiral netted the winning penalty to give Juve their first win at the International Champions Cup this year.

Inter were the much better side in the first half, though while they deserved to lead at the break, the opener came in slightly fortunate circumstances.

Wojciech Szczesny kept out a Stefano Sensi free-kick, but the ball went out for a corner. Roberto Gagliardini headed on the resulting cross at the near post, which deflected in off De Ligt.

As Juventus looked to play out from the back and make use of De Ligt's talents, Inter responded with a high press.

That allowed them to win the ball deep in the Old Lady's half, and by half-time, Inter had taken 10 shots on goal to Juve's four.

Ivan Perisic hit the side netting after he jinked into the box, and Marcelo Brozovic stung Szczesny's palms with a rasping drive.

ESPN's Janusz Michallik was impressed with Inter at half-time:

Perisic tested Buffon shortly after the break when he cut inside from the right flank following a counter-attack, but it was Juventus who looked stronger in the second half.

Inter's substitute 'keeper Daniele Padelli made a fine save to deny Ronaldo, then Adrien Rabiot shot straight at him after making a promising run forward.

Juve hit back when Ronaldo won a free-kick on the left, and his shot from the set-piece took a deflection off the wall that left Padelli helpless.

Seven minutes later, Ronaldo rounded Padelli on the left, but the goalkeeper denied him with a superb recovery tackle before he could pull the trigger.

Ronaldo found the net in the shootout, but Juve had Buffon to thank when he made up for Rabiot blasting his effort over and Federico Bernardeschi crashing his penalty on to the crossbar.

What's Next

Inter face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, while Juventus take on Atletico Madrid on August 10.