MLB Rumors: Analyzing Latest 2019 Trade Chatter

Matt York/Associated Press

The American League East could have the most trade action of any MLB division ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The New York Yankees possess a 10-game lead over the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, but both chasers are involved in the AL wild-card hunt.

Boston already dipped into the trade market to bolster its starting rotation through a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, who could continue to sell players to collect more assets.

New York and Tampa Bay are rumored to be after pitching, which is in demand across the league with just a week left until the trade deadline.

Analyzing Latest MLB Trade Chatter

Robbie Ray

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the New York Yankees are among the teams that have had contact with Arizona in recent days regarding Robbie Ray.

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Ray has generated reported interest from a few teams in the last week, with Milwaukee also displaying interest in the left-handed pitcher, per Morosi.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted Philadelphia has been scouting and keeping closing tabs on Ray and his Arizona teammate Zack Greinke.

The Yankees are looking for reinforcements in order to maintain their 10-game advantage over Boston and Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Although the Yankees are not under a direct threat from the Red Sox and Rays yet, they still have three series left with Boston, who could use one set of strong performances to climb right back into the division race. The Yankees and Rays play once more in a two-game series in September.

A year ago, the Yankees were active on the pitching market at the trade deadline and acquired J.A. Happ from Toronto and Lance Lynn from St. Louis.

In both of those deals, the Yankees gave up a pair of players, and they might have to pay a similar price for Ray, who comes with one more year of control in 2020.

Ray is 9-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Currently, James Paxton is the only Yankees pitcher with a K/9 over 10 at 11.3.

The potential addition of Ray would give the Yankees four left-handed starting pitchers with Paxton, Happ and C.C. Sabathia already in the fold.

Bringing in another quality arm to its rotation would allow New York to either go with six starters, or put one of its current rotation members in the bullpen as insurance during the postseason.

Philadelphia has a much larger need in its rotation, as it has experienced all sorts of struggles with its pitchers in its chase to keep up with Atlanta atop the National League East.

Aaron Nola has been a consistent performer for the Phillies at 8-2, but you could make the case he is the only arm they could trust down the stretch.

That is why trading for Ray, or another available starting pitcher, makes sense, so the Phillies can either bring down the 6.5-game deficit they face in division, or hold on to a wild-card position.

Milwaukee has a more immediate need in its rotation now with Brandon Woodruff on the injured list with an oblique injury.

The Brewers have to find a way to replace Woodruff's 11-3 record, and Ray would be a solid potential gain, as they fight for first place in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs.

But Arizona is not confirmed as a seller yet since it sits three games back of the final NL wild-card spot in a crowded competition.

The Diamondbacks have a four-game weekend series with Miami that could go a long way in determining their wild-card fate, and if they enter Yankee Stadium on July 30 with a ton of momentum, they could be reluctant to deal their best pitchers in order to make a run at a postseason berth.

Rays In Contact With Giants

The San Francisco Giants sit in a similar position as Arizona, as they are two games back of the wild-card positions with less than a week to go before the trade deadline.

According to Morosi, Tampa Bay has been in contact with the Giants about their relievers. Morosi noted the Giants could move a reliever and keep Madison Bumgarner, especially if they get help at the MLB level in return.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Closer Will Smith is the most coveted of the Giants' relief arms, as he has 24 saves in 36 appearances with a 13.4 K/9 and 5.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Sam Dyson could also be an intriguing trade target for contenders since he boasts a 4-1 record with a better strikeout-to-walk ratio than Smith at 6.71.

Lefty Tony Watson might carry some value on the market because of his efficiency with 30 strikeouts and five walks and a 2.88 ERA. Watson also has World Series experience from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Tampa Bay's relievers have combined for as many saves as Smith, but none of them have more than seven.

In order to chase down the Yankees in the AL East, the Rays need a shut-down arm in the latter innings, like Smith.

The Rays do have some infield depth in the form of Joey Wendle and Michael Brosseau that could help the Giants, as Morosi eluded to in his report.

Bringing in a MLB-ready infielder could make a deal worth it for the Giants, who are tiptoeing a fine line between seller and contender.

Although Smith has been great for the Giants, they could opt to trade him since he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

In that situation, San Francisco could get a solid return for Smith and call upon another one of its relievers to finish off games.

While that could be a scenario facing the Giants, it is hard to argue in favor of trading away anyone given how well they have played in July.

Mychal Givens

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Cleveland, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Baltimore's Mychal Givens.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

One of the motivating factors to make a deal for Givens is the two years of control left on his contract.

Baltimore already shipped Andrew Cashner to Boston and it could sell off more of its experienced players in order to re-stock its farm system.

In 33 games, Givens has struck out 52 batters, walked 17 and conceded 18 earned runs for the last-place team in the AL East.

In his career, Givens has recorded a K/9 over 10 in four of five seasons, but his strikeout-to-walk ratio is low, including a 3.06 mark over 38.1 innings in 2019.

But the 29-year-old has pitched well in his recent outings by conceding two hits, two walks and zero earned runs in five July appearances.

Unlike other relievers on the market, Givens has not been overworked, so he would conceivably give a contender a fresh arm to rely on down the stretch.

Although he will not be the most coveted relief pitcher on the market, Givens could help the Braves shore up their bullpen around Luke Jackson.

If Cleveland went after Givens, it would use him as one of the bridges to closer Brad Hand, and he could be a boost to the team's quest to take the AL Central lead away from Minnesota.

Even though the Dodgers are well out in front of the pack in the NL West, they are looking to solidify their bullpen in an attempt to finally win the World Series after losing twice in a row at that stage.

If any of those teams add Givens, they likely would not have to pay a massive cost. The Red Sox traded two young international prospects to the Orioles in exchange for Cashner.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.