Evian Championship 2019: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The Evian Championship will celebrate its 25th anniversary this week, and some of the biggest names in women's golf will be involved in the 2019 edition.

The Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, will play host to the tournament, with Angela Stanford returning as the defending champion.

She faces a massive challenge if she's to defend her title. The field contains Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko and Lexi Thompson, who are the three highest-ranked players in the world, respectively. The rest of the LPGA's top 10 players will also juke it out for the prize.

Here are some of the key tee times, the broadcast information and the prize money on offer in one of the five major events on the women's golf calendar.

Selected Tee Times (BST)

7:25 a.m. - Hye Jin Choi, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez

7:36 a.m. - Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee

8:09 a.m. - Hyo Joo Kim, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park

11:05 a.m. - Angela Stanford, Anna Nordqvist, In Gee Chun

11:16 a.m. - Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Sung Hyun Park

11:27 a.m. - Sei Young Kim, Maria Fassi, Brooke M. Henderson

11:49 a.m. - Laura Davies, Amy Yang, Ariya Jutanugarn

12:11 p.m. - Morgan Pressel, Amy Olson, Jessica Korda

Full tee times are available on the LPGA website.

Date: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28

TV Info: Sky Sports Golf (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Golf Channel Livestream (U.S.)

Preview

Ahead of the historic edition of the competition, Golf Digest provided a breakdown of what to expect from Evian-les-Bains:

The last five major winners in the women's game have been first-time major champions, which is indicative of the quality at the top of the sport at the moment. It also makes it tough to call who will come out on top in France come Sunday evening.

The world's best player, Park, will be seeking to make a better fist of this competition after she was unable to make the cut in 2018.

She's taken a two-week break ahead of the tournament in a bid to be fresh, and she will have taken some confidence from her runner-up finish at the Women's PGA Championship in June.

The world No. 1 said she values winning these big events over her status as the best player on the planet:

Meanwhile, Jin will be expected to perform well having broken her major duck at the ANA Inspiration earlier in the year. She will be going out alongside two of the year's other major winners in Hannah Green and Jeongeun Lee.

Jin has built some momentum going into the competition, too. She was excellent alongside playing partner Minjee Lee in the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, shooting a collective 58:

Meanwhile, the 2018 champion has shared how excited she is about defending her title this week:

After winning the Women's PGA Championship, Green shouldn't be ruled out by any in France either. Not only did she finish top of the pile at Hazeltine, the Australian was a wire-to-wire winner and held off charges from some elite players over the course of the weekend.

Even so, the course feels like a fine fit for Jin's game. Her best-ever finish in the Evian was a tie for 26th a year ago, but the South Korean appears to be in a good place to scale grander heights in 2019.