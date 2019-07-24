Senior British Open 2019: Dates, Tee Times, TV Info, Prize Money

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Miguel Angel Jimenez will look to defend last year's title at the 2019 Senior British Open from Thursday at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in Lancashire, England.

The competition will run through Sunday as some of the world's best golfers over the age of 50 compete for a major senior title and a purse of $2 million (£1.6 million).

Of that, the winner will receive $268,814 (£216,007).

A £3,000 ($3,734) prize—the Fred Daly Award—will also be awarded to the highest-placed professional player over the age of 60 at the conclusion of the final round.

On Thursday, the first group—which consists of Craig Bowden, Lance Tenbroeck and Ian Crowther—will tee off at 6:40 a.m. BST (1:40 a.m. ET), while the final group starts at 3:52 p.m. BST (10:52 a.m. ET).

Jimenez will tee off at 9:08 a.m. BST (4:08 a.m. ET) alongside Tom Watson and Darren Clarke.

Visit the official European Tour website for the tee times in full.

Dates: Thursday, July 25-Sunday, July 28

TV Info: Sky Sports Golf (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Preview

The Senior British Open has a great deal of history with Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

After the tournament spent its first four years at Turnberry, the Lancashire venue became only the second course to host it.

The competition was held at Royal Lytham until 1994, but this will be the first time it has returned to the course since.

Jimenez has set his sights on victory here, which would replicate the achievement of his friend, Severiano Ballesteros, of winning titles at both Royal Lytham and St. Andrews, where he won the Senior British Open last year.

Per the European Tour, he said:

"I've played well at Royal Lytham and St. Annes and I like it very much. I hope I can do what Seve has done there. He's won there twice, but he also won another Open at St. Andrews.

"Having won at St. Andrews last year, I hope I can follow him and get another title at Royal Lytham and St. Annes. That would be amazing."

Jimenez's win at St. Andrews in 2018 came as part of an exceptional year, as sports writer Robert Lusetich demonstrated:

A T6 finish at the U.S. Senior Open is the best he has done in senior majors this year.

The 55-year-old also made his first appearance at a major on the main tour since the 2016 British Open last week at Royal Portrush.

While he did not make the cut, it was a milestone appearance for him:

Among those who will likely also be in contention is Bernhard Langer.

The German, 61, has won 10 senior tour majors, including three victories at the Senior British Open.

His record in this major is particularly impressive. In 11 appearances, he has only finished outside the top six twice and the top 10 once.

If the two-time Masters champion puts on his usual performance, Jimenez will have to produce an exceptional showing to beat him again.