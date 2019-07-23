WNBA All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for Team A'ja, Team Elena

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set.

ESPN shared the full rosters for the showdown between A'ja Wilson's squad and Elena Delle Donne's team following their All-Star draft.

Wilson's team consists of Chelsea Gray, Kayla McBride, Liz Cambage, Natasha Howard, Sylvia Fowles, Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley, Eric Wheeler, Candice Dupree, Odyssey Sims and Napheesa Collier.

Delle Donne's side consists of Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Jonquel Jones, Kia Nurse, Kristi Toliver, DeWanna Bonner, Nneka Ogwumike, Courtney Vandersloot, Alyssa Thomas and Tina Charles.

Unfortunately, fans will not get to see Wilson participate in the game despite her status as one of the team captains.

Collier will serve as Wilson’s replacement after the Las Vegas Aces forward suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s loss to the Seattle Storm. Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review Journal noted head coach Bill Laimbeer said Wilson will likely miss "weeks" following the setback.

The injury is all the more disappointing because Saturday’s game is in Las Vegas, meaning the hometown fans will not have the opportunity to see Wilson in action against the rest of the league’s best.

While Wilson will not take the floor, she did make history alongside Delle Donne on Tuesday as one of the captains in the first televised All-Star draft. Delle Donne earned the first pick as the top overall finisher in fan voting, and the Washington Mystics star selected Griner. Wilson responded by selecting Gray with the second pick.

The two selected the starters first and then the reserves, and Wilson was given the opportunity to pick first in the reserves round. She selected Fowles.

Griner, Loyd, Jones and Nurse will join Delle Donne in the starting lineup, while Gray, McBride, Cambage, Howard and a replacement for Wilson to be named later will counter.