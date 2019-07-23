Clutch Hitting Fueling San Francisco Giants' Hot Streak

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 23, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

The San Francisco Giants are on a hot streak led by clutch hitting. The Giants have three walk-off wins in the last five games. Watch the video above for all of the statistics.

   

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    A Look Back at Bumgarner's Domination at Oracle Park

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    A Look Back at Bumgarner's Domination at Oracle Park

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: MadBum Trade Unlikely Now

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MadBum Trade Unlikely Now

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What If Jon Lester Had Signed with the Giants Instead?

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    What If Jon Lester Had Signed with the Giants Instead?

    McCovey Chronicles
    via McCovey Chronicles

    Sandy Koufax Will Get a Statue at Dodger Stadium

    Hall of Fame pitcher will be honored with the second statue at the stadium

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sandy Koufax Will Get a Statue at Dodger Stadium

    Hall of Fame pitcher will be honored with the second statue at the stadium

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report