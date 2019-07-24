Fantasy Baseball 2019: Best Sleepers to Pick Up for MLB Week 17

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With more than half of the 2019 MLB season behind us, we've never had a clearer view of all the best, worst and in-between fantasy performers.

Injury issues aside, it should be apparent what your team lacks, how bad it needs to address those areas and what kind of time frame you have to figure things out.

Chances are you probably aren't in a position to be patient. Whether bolstering your bench ahead of a hopefully lengthy playoff run or loading up to make your postseason push during the upcoming stretch run, you're likely in need of some sleepers.

The following three players are all worth your consideration.

Tyler O'Neill, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

There will likely come a time when concerns over Tyler O'Neill's strikeouts or playing time will render him effectively worthless in anything beyond the deepest fantasy leagues.

However, fantasy owners can follow the Cardinals' lead on this. When St. Louis dumped the 24-year-old earlier this year, fantasy owners could do the same. Now that the Cards are giving him regular playing time, fantasy owners should again side with the big league club.

O'Neill has a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, but since returning to the bigs, it hasn't really hampered his big bat. At the time of his demotion, he was hitting just .263 with one home run over 21 games. He entered Tuesday hitting an even .300 with four long balls over the 18 games since his return.

When he makes contact, he usually hits the ball a long way. If this isn't a hot streak but rather the sign of improved skill, he could emerge as one of the second half's brighter stars.

Jose Urquidy, SP, Houston Astros

If you need long-term help at pitching, Jose Urquidy might not be your guy.

It's tough to tell how long he'll stick in Houston, although he's at least slated for another start Friday. It's also impossible to guarantee he'll be any good as long as he's up. He wasn't a particularly celebrated prospect coming into the year, and he got torched in his first two MLB tests (seven earned runs in six innings pitched).

But the third time was such a charm for Urquidy that it's worth seeing whether there's any lightning in this bottle.

The 24-year-old flummoxed a deep Rangers lineup to the tune of nine strikeouts against only two hits and one run across seven innings pitched. The fact it came with an identifiable change in approach suggests he may have hit on something more significant than a lucky start.

"Urquidy's best pitch is the changeup, delivering a 23 percent whiff rate, and he went from throwing it about 15 percent of the time in his first two starts to 43 percent of the time in this one," CBS Sports' Scott White noted. "Just like that, we see how he had 12.0 K/9 (compared to just 1.8 BB/9) in the minors this year."

While it's possible he isn't relevant beyond that one start, good pitching is so scarce that he's worth a gamble just in case there's more to it.

Oscar Mercado, OF, Cleveland Indians

When Oscar Mercado went hitless over his final four games entering the All-Star break, it was fair to question whether the league had caught up to the 24-year-old.

If nothing else, his modest ownership percentages (44 on Yahoo, 24 on ESPN) didn't jump off the page and perhaps even seemed a bit generous.

But Mercado's surge into the second half makes those same numbers now appear comically low.

He has pop. He has speed. He hits for a good average. He does everything you'd expect from a universally owned player, only he's available in more than half of fantasy leagues.

That won't be the case if he keeps this up. In 11 games out of the break, he's raking with a .368 average, four homers, 11 RBI and three stolen bases. The Indians are on fire, and Mercado is right at the center of that heat source.