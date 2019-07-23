Josh Allen Handles His Business

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 23, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Opposing players aren't going to be the only ones coming at LB @JoshAllen41_

Adam Lefkoe coaches him on how to handle the social media gauntlet :joy emoji:

From B/R x @MbyMStrahan x @JCPenney

Related

    The WNBA's Reloaded Superteam

    🔥 Liz Cambage headlines absurd roster 📈 In 1st place after slow start 🙌 Aces coach: ‘It’s really a sisterhood’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The WNBA's Reloaded Superteam

    🔥 Liz Cambage headlines absurd roster 📈 In 1st place after slow start 🙌 Aces coach: ‘It’s really a sisterhood’

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NBA FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2020 NBA FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Chiefs Offense Be the Greatest Ever?

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Kansas City could be primed for a historic season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Can the Chiefs Offense Be the Greatest Ever?

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Kansas City could be primed for a historic season

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting This Year's Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predicting This Year's Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report