Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies at Age 28 from Injuries Suffered vs. Subriel Matias

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died at the age of 28 from injuries suffered during his fight against Subriel Matias on Friday.

Dadashev's trainer, Buddy McGirt, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, informed ESPN of Dadashev's death.

McGirt threw in the towel after the 11th round of Friday's bout, and Dadashev later underwent surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding), which resulted in him being placed in a medically induced coma.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.