Thunder Unveil New Jerseys Honoring 1995 OKC Bombing Victims

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pay tribute to those killed in the April 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building with special uniforms next season.

OKC unveiled its full uniform lineup for the 2019-20 campaign Tuesday, including a set of threads that will honor the 25th anniversary of the tragedy:

The Oklahoma City bombing killed 168 people and injured hundreds more. At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist attack on United States soil.

An image of the Survivor Tree appears along the waistband of the uniforms, and there is no shortage of other tributes, per the team's official website:

"The uniform design features symbols that represent elements of the memorial. Across the chest, 'Oklahoma City' appears in gold-lined letters, with the twin Gates of Time spanning down the side of the jerseys that carry into the shorts. The times 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts. They reflect the innocence of the city at 9:01 before the attack, followed by the time the city began to come together and heal at 9:03. The white on the side of the shorts represents the Reflecting Pool, a shallow depth of water that provides comfort and peace. 'Service,' 'Honor' and 'Kindness' appear above the jersey's tag – reflecting the ideals of the Oklahoma Standard, and the manner in which Oklahoma citizens treat one another and their community."

Along with the special uniforms, the Thunder will also fund free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum once a month throughout 2020.