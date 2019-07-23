Ben McLemore, Rockets Agree to Reported 2-Year Contract with Partial Guarantees

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 5: NBA referee Courtney Kirkland talks to Ben McLemore #23 of the Sacramento Kings on January 5, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets and shooting guard Ben McLemore reached an agreement on a reported two-year, partially guaranteed contract.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced the deal via Twitter on Tuesday, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic noted the details.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting NBA's Worst Teams Next Season 👎

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting NBA's Worst Teams Next Season 👎

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    In-Depth Look at Clippers' Pursuit of Kawhi, PG

    👀 LAC asked about Harden, Beal 😬 Magic's leaks sealed LAL's fate 🤔 Kawhi didn't recruit PG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    In-Depth Look at Clippers' Pursuit of Kawhi, PG

    👀 LAC asked about Harden, Beal 😬 Magic's leaks sealed LAL's fate 🤔 Kawhi didn't recruit PG

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Top 2020 FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the Top 2020 FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden: New Move Will Look Like a Travel but It's Not

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden: New Move Will Look Like a Travel but It's Not

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com