Ben McLemore, Rockets Agree to Reported 2-Year Contract with Partial Guarantees

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets and shooting guard Ben McLemore reached an agreement on a reported two-year, partially guaranteed contract.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced the deal via Twitter on Tuesday, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic noted the details.

