The Best Moments from Max Holloway's 13-Fight Winning Streak

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway failed in his bid to become a two-weight world champion, but he returns to 145 on Saturday at UFC 240 in Edmonton to defend his crown.

Holloway will meet Frankie Edgar in the evening's main event, and he will look to have a third title defense to bolster his resume as the best featherweight on the planet.

The champion did not have a quick rise in the division. He dropped his first fight at 145, to Dustin Poirier, before a three-fight win streak. He would then drop back-to-back bids against Dennis Bermudez and Conor McGregor.

He was 3-3 in the UFC's featherweight division. While still a young prospect, Holloway wasn't necessarily thought to be a future champion. He was a fun fighter to watch on undercards of events. And then he began his run toward the title.

During his current 13-fight win streak at 145-pounds, fans have gotten to see Holloway's development as a fighter. It isn't a sight everyone typically gets to see, but fans have been able to follow that process from the start and witness the fruits of his labor.

What were those fruits? Well, that is exactly what we are going to look at here. Those sweet moments during his current 13-fight featherweight streak that have shocked us and made us leap from our seat. These are the 10-best fights and moments from Holloway's run to featherweight glory.