5 Potential 2019 MLB Trade Deadline Busts to Run Away from

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Making moves at the MLB trade deadline is always a risk for teams, and after last year's Chris Archer trade, no one wants to make a move like the Pittsburgh Pirates did.

The Pirates gave up quite a lot to acquire Archer, a two-time All-Star, trading away three promising prospects in Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz.

The move has blown up in their face. Archer has posted a 5.36 ERA in 90.2 innings of work this season. Meanwhile in Tampa Bay, the 24-year-old Meadows has posted a batting average near .300 with 15 home runs, and Tyler Glasnow shut down opponents with a 1.86 ERA in eight starts before suffering a forearm injury that's kept him out since May.

Baz is a 19-year-old still working his way up the Tampa Bay farm system, but it's become clear that the Rays got a huge haul for a pitcher who simply isn't the same player he once was.

Front offices around the league have no desire to be the Pittsburgh of 2019. The following players have enough bust potential to avoid.

All stats are up to date through Monday's slate of games.