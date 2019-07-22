NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley Among Team USA Replacement Options

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

As Team USA seeks to fill out its roster ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Mike Conley and D'Angelo Russell headline the list of stars who could serve as replacements following a number of marquee departures.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Conley, Russell, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Thaddeus Young and Julius Randle are all being considered for the team.

