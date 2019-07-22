NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley Among Team USA Replacement Options

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 4: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets shake hands before the game on January 4, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

As Team USA seeks to fill out its roster ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Mike Conley and D'Angelo Russell headline the list of stars who could serve as replacements following a number of marquee departures. 

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Conley, Russell, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Thaddeus Young and Julius Randle are all being considered for the team. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is KAT the Wolves' Real Savior?

    It’s time for Towns to prove Butler and the other doubters wrong ⏰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is KAT the Wolves' Real Savior?

    It’s time for Towns to prove Butler and the other doubters wrong ⏰

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards to Offer Beal 3-Yr, $111M Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards to Offer Beal 3-Yr, $111M Extension

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zion Withdraws from Team USA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Zion Withdraws from Team USA

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Beal Withdraws from Team USA

    Wizards star won't participate in USA Basketball camp or FIBA World Cup due to upcoming birth of his child

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Beal Withdraws from Team USA

    Wizards star won't participate in USA Basketball camp or FIBA World Cup due to upcoming birth of his child

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report