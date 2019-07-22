Report: Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton Will Play for Team USA at FIBA World Cup

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

While several notable players are dropping out of the FIBA World Cup for Team USA, the squad will at least have a few All-Stars on the roster.

Guards Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton plan to stick with the team this summer, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The international tournament begins on August 31 in China.

The United States has won this event in each of the last two tournaments, although repeating could be difficult with several notable absences.

As Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports noted, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon have already dropped out after being selected to the initial 20-man team. There are still several impact players like Damian Lillard, but most of the remaining roster is filled with younger players like Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma and Donovan Mitchell.

The 2014 World Cup team featured stars like Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who are all absent from the current roster, while Kyle Lowry and Harrison Barnes are the only players available who were on the 2016 Olympic team.

However, the commitments from Walker and Middleton should go a long way.

Walker is coming off the best year of his career, averaging a personal best 25.6 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets before signing a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics this offseason. Middleton also got a big new deal after his first career All-Star selection.

These impact players could help the United States once again be favored going into the world championship.