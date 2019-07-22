Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Yankees, Astros, Braves Pursuing Blue Jays Pitcher

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are among the teams pursuing Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman in a trade.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported "many teams" have called the Blue Jays in regard to Stroman, with the Yankees and Astros seemingly in the lead. Heyman also called it "absurd" that the Braves would not be able to agree to a deal with Toronto because their general manager is Alex Anthopoulos, who used to run the Blue Jays.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

