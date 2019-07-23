Surprising Breakout Stars Who Could Be Available at 2019 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The buzz leading up to the MLB trade deadline generally focuses on a handful of established stars who could potentially be traded to a contender for the stretch run.

However, it's often the under-the-radar addition that winds up being the best move of the summer.

Just last year, the Houston Astros acquired controllable reliever Ryan Pressly from the Minnesota Twins in a deal that received little fanfare at the time.

He went on to post a 0.77 ERA and 12.3 K/9 in 26 appearances following the trade, and he was named to the All-Star team for the first time this year in his first full season in Houston.

Which players have a chance to be this year's under-the-radar impact addition?

Ahead we've highlighted seven players who have put together surprise seasons to this point and have a realistic chance of being moved before the July 31 deadline.