ONE Championship 2019: ONE Hero Series Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

The ONE Hero Series July event finished in blistering fashion as Zhang Wan Xin beat Lu Rui Lei by unanimous decision in the headline fight in Beijing on Monday.

Zhang came flying out the blocks and looked as though he may get an early stoppage in the featherweight muay thai bout.

But Lu showed remarkable fortitude to stay in the contest and survive for the duration of the three rounds.

The penultimate fight of the night was similarly absorbing as Wang Jing Jia and Liu Meng Yu's bantamweight clash went to the judges.

Here is the full event, courtesy of the ONE Championship YouTube channel:

Results

Zhang Wan Xin defeats Lu Rui Lei via unanimous decision (featherweight muay thai)

Wang Jing Jia defeats Liu Meng Yu via split decision (bantamweight)



Luo Chao defeats Zhang Meng Fei via TKO in Round 2 (featherweight kickboxing)

Ze Ru defeats Li Hong Lin via submission in Round 2 (strawweight)

Fan Jia Le defeats Xiatihe Zhumatai via submission in Round 1 (catchweight of 63 kilograms)

Zhang Shuai defeats Hu Bin Qian via unanimous decision (bantamweight muay thai)

Meng Ketuogesi defeats Xia Ming Quan via TKO in Round 2 (catchweight of 65 kilograms)

Huang Ding defeats Yuan Hao via TKO in Round 2 (flyweight muay thai)

Zhang landed the early blows against his fellow 21-year-old, using his knees to great effect and staggering his opponent with a big left hand in the first round.

Lu was impressively resolute, showing no signs of pain and countering well in the second round with some effective combinations.

Zhang found his range early, though, and was brilliantly accurate with his punching, while he also landed another knee to Lu's body in the second round.

Despite his impressive rally, Lu went into the final round needing something special to turn the fight in his favour.

He looked better again in the third as the dynamic fight came to its conclusion.

But after his blistering start and due to his consistent accuracy, Zhang was a deserved victor when he won the bout by unanimous decision.

Wang's experience showed in his bout with Liu in the penultimate fight.

He sealed an early takedown in the opening round and asserted his dominance with some well-controlled grappling.

The roles were reversed in the second round when Liu was in the ascendancy early on, but Wang turned the tables and drew blood from his opponent's eye with some well-directed elbows.

Liu landed with some huge right hands early in the third, but Wang eventually found control again and was awarded the fight via split decision.