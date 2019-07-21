Video: LSU Reveals $28M Renovated Football Operations Building with Beds

Bob Levey/Associated Press

LSU hasn't won an SEC championship since the 2011 season or a national championship since the 2007 season, but the Tigers at least have championship-level facilities.

The university revealed stunning renovations to its football operations building on Sunday and appeared to spare no expense:

Jace Evans of USA Today pointed to some of the details, noting the renovations added 25,000 square feet to the building. LSU director of equipment Greg Stringfellow said the renovations cost approximately $28 million.

As if the renovations to the building itself weren't enough, the individual player stalls in the locker room now feature beds:

The players were properly pumped about the new developments:

LSU also honored its past with the renovations, as the Mathieu Players Lounge is named after former consensus All-American defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

The Kansas City Chiefs playmaker donated $1 million to the program in 2016, per Evans, and now has his name on some of the head-turning renovations:

The Tigers have to face Texas, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama in a season that will require plenty of preparation and hard work. Now the players won't even have to worry about leaving the facilities when they need to sleep.