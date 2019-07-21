The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Latest Regional Winners and Schedule

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The 2019 Basketball Tournament crowned champions in four regions Sunday. Three of those regions played pretty close to chalk, with Columbus and Lexington seeing 1-3 matchups in their finals.

Memphis, meanwhile, has been a Cinderella story from the jump. Eight-seeded Jackson TN made their way to the final after knocking out top-seeded Gael Force in Round 1 and then Southern Gentlemen in Round 2, while sixth-seeded Louisiana United knocked off No. 3 seed Team Arkansas and No. 2 seed Bluff City in succession.

Here's a look at how the finals played out.

Columbus Region

Carmen's Crew 85, Red Scare 71

William Buford scored a game-high 23 points and David Lighty added 18, as Carmen's Crew held home court and defeated Red Scare 85-71 to take the Columbus Region.

The group of Ohio State alums rampaged their way through the region with three double-figure victories. They held Red Scare to 38 percent shooting from the field, coming through with an intense defensive effort in the second half. Red Scare led the way for most of the first two periods before Carmen's Crew took a lead before the break and never trailed in the second half.

Evan Ravenel (11 points) and Aaron Craft were also in double figures for Carmen's Crew.

Darrell Davis led the way with 18 points for Red Scare. Four starters were in double figures, with Kendall Pollard (15 points), Vee Sanford (15 points) and Kyle Davis (14 points) also reaching the mark. The Red Scare bench did not score a single point.

Carmen's Crew moves on to play the winner of the Salt Lake City Region in the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1

Carmen's Crew vs. Salt Lake Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Richmond Winner vs. Lexington Winner (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, Aug. 2

Syracuse Winner vs. Greensboro Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Wichita Winner vs. Memphis Winner (9:30 p.m. ET)