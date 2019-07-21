Jordan Spieth Shoots 1 Under at 2019 British Open, Ends Round 4 Tied for 21st

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

US golfer Jordan Spieth walks from the 5th green during the final round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

On a windy and rainy Sunday at the Royal Portrush golf course in Northern Ireland, Jordan Spieth's already slim chances of winning The Open Championship were carried away in the breeze. 

Spieth had a performance befitting the miserable weather, shooting a six-over 77 to finish one under for the tournament, well off the pace of the leaders. It was a disappointing final day, to say the least, after Spieth shot under par in each of his first three rounds and had at least an outside chance of playing his way back into contention Sunday. 

He started off well enough, with a par on the first hole and a birdie on No. 2. But seven bogeys and nine pars down the stretch left him well down the leaderboard. 

                    

