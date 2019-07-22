Each MLB Contender's Must-Solve Crisis Before Trade Deadline Expires

3 of 15

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Crisis: A lack of quality pitching depth

Oakland Athletics vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane spelled it out pretty clearly.

"We're hoping we're active," he told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area). "We're looking for pitching—we don't have a lot of depth there, it would be nice to add relievers and/or a starter would probably be the area that we're looking at."

The team has already added veteran Homer Bailey to the rotation, and it has some in-house options to consider, as well. Sean Manaea is on the rehab trail, while top prospects Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk could both be factors down the stretch.

As Kleinschmidt wrote:

"Manaea would continue to have a starting job once he finishes his rehab assignment. He will start for the High-A affiliate Stockton Ports on Thursday night.

"Puk will more than likely take a bullpen role once he is with the big league club. And when it comes to Luzardo, it could be similar for the A's No. 1 prospect. Beane hopes all three of them will be in an Oakland uniform by August -- it's just a matter of when during the month we will see them."

The A's could consider deploying Luzardo and Puk similar to how the Milwaukee Brewers used Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as multi-inning weapons and even bulk relievers behind an opener last season.

Regardless, the Oakland front office will need to decide if their in-house reinforcements will be enough or if another outside addition needs to be made.