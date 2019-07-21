Harry Kane Stunner Sees Tottenham Beat Juventus Despite Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

Yong Teck Lim/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Harry Kane scored a stunning stoppage-time winner for Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday, as they beat Italian champions Juventus 3-2 in an absorbing pre-season game.

Spurs had the better of the opening exchanges and eventually took the lead on the half-hour mark, when Erik Lamela prodded home from close range after Troy Parrott's shot was saved by Gianluigi Buffon.

After the break, Juventus enjoyed their best spell of the match, with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo putting them back in front. However, Spurs grabbed a deserved equaliser through Lucas Moura, when he was alert to Tanguy Ndombele's sharp pass.

The match appeared destined for penalties before Kane struck a remarkable shot from just inside his own half to win the game for Spurs.

The spectators in attendance would have been delighted to see a number of huge names start the game, with Ronaldo leading the line for the Italian champions. The Portuguese was limited to a couple of half-chances in the first period.

That was because Spurs were on top, with youngsters Parrott and Oliver Skipp setting the tone for Mauricio Pochettino's team with some promising performances.

Parrott was lively throughout and it was no surprise to see him involved in the opening goal. After linking well with Heung-min Son, the youngster fired a fierce shot at Buffon, which he could only parry into the path of the onrushing Lamela:



Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Juventus defence also looked wary of Son, with his positive dribbling causing problems throughout the half:



Parrott thought he'd got on the scoresheet quickly after the deadlock was broken, but his strike was ruled out for an offside in the buildup.

The closest that Juventus came to getting on the scoresheet before the break was in the 35th minute, as Mario Mandzukic's header was stopped by Paulo Gazzaniga.

At half time a number of changes were made by both sides and the momentum of the match shifted, with Juventus suddenly more of a threat in the final third. Before the hour mark, they'd moved ahead.

The equaliser came in the 54th minute, when former Chelsea loanee Higuain fired home from the edge of the area:



Four minutes later, Juventus had turned the game around completely. Ronaldo had been threatening for much of the contest and his luck was in when his first-time shot deflected off a Spurs player, beyond Gazzaniga:



At this stage, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri brought on Matthijs de Ligt for his first appearance for the club. However, he was unable to stop Spurs getting back on terms, with Tottenham's record signing Ndombele making an instant impact from the bench.

The Frenchman won back possession for his side before releasing Lucas to prod home in front of his marker. Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Ndombele settled into the game with ease:



As the minutes ticked down, the game appeared set for a shootout, despite Higuain and Kane both spurning chances.

However, the latter was able to make his mark in extraordinary style late on, as he instinctively hammered a loose ball over the head of Wojciech Szczesny from inside the centre circle.

.

What's Next?

Spurs will face Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday in another International Champions Cup encounter. Juventus will also take on domestic rivals when they face Inter Milan on Wednesday in Nanjing, China.