Keith Thurman on Manny Pacquiao's Next Fight: 'I Would Love the Rematch'

Keith Thurman has said he would be open to a rematch with Manny Pacquiao after he was beaten by the veteran on Saturday.

Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight world champion in history after getting the better of Thurman via a split decision in Las Vegas, adding another glorious chapter to what has been an extraordinary career.

Speaking after the fight, Thurman said he'd be keen to get into the ring with Pacquiao again, despite suffering the first loss of his career against the Filipino, per Boxing Scene.

"I knew it was close," said the 30-year-old. "He had the momentum because he got the knockdown in round one. I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao's. I would love the rematch."

