British Open 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Sunday

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

All of the remaining golfers have teed off, and it's crunch time at The Open Championship.

The final round of this year's British Open started early Sunday morning, but with the golfers at the bottom of the leaderboard teeing off first, there wasn't much noteworthy action to begin the final day of the tournament.

However, the leaders are now on the course, and that includes Irishman Shane Lowry, who entered the day with a four-stroke lead as he looks to win his first major championship.

The latest scores and standings can be found on the leaderboard at the competition's official website.

Some of the top names in this year's British Open are no longer playing, as Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson all missed the cut. But there are plenty of other talented golfers who are battling it out to win the Claret Jug.

Lowry had an incredible start to The Open by setting the 54-hole record for the tournament, following a pair of 67s with a 63 in Saturday's third round.

"Honestly, that's the most incredible day I've ever had on the golf course," Lowry said, according to ESPN. "I just can't believe what it was like."

Lowry is playing with Tommy Fleetwood on the final day, looking to separate himself and secure his first major tournament victory.

This is the first time Northern Ireland has hosted a major since 1951, and while McIlroy missed the cut, Lowry has given the host fans someone to root for in the final round.

"I felt like I could come here and come under the radar," Lowry said, per ESPN. "I'm not quite under the radar anymore. I didn't feel like a forgotten Irishman. But hopefully, I'm the one they're talking about tomorrow evening."

Sunday's action got off to an earlier start because of the weather forecast, and these conditions are much different than the ones the golfers have been playing in throughout most of the tournament. Because of that, there was some uncertainty over who could rise up to unseat Lowry from the lead, if anybody.

Soon, the answers will be had as one golfer will emerge as the winner of this year's British Open.