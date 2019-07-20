Watch LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Score Epic Hat Trick in El Trafico vs. LAFC

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated he feels like a "Ferrari among Fiats" Thursday.

The LA Galaxy forward backed up his claim Friday night by netting a hat trick against LAFC in El Trafico, leading his side to a 3-2 win.

While all three goals were equally Zlatan, the first contained an extra amount of flair as the 37-year-old Swede cleanly brought down a lob from the midfield then fired in the score off the bounce.



The eighth-minute score evened the match at 1-1 after LAFC's Carlos Vela converted a penalty kick in the fourth minute to give his side an early lead.

Ibrahimovic then broke the tie, notching a brace with a header before making his hat trick official with a strike from outside the box while surrounded by four LAFC players.

Earlier this week, Ibrahimovic shot a barb Vela's direction when ESPN FC's Herculez Gomez suggested Vela may be the best player in MLS and asked if Ibrahimovic still believed he held that title.

"By far," Ibrahimovic responded. "Because if he's in his prime? How old is he? 29. He's playing in MLS, and he's in his prime. When I was 29, where was I? Big difference."

Once again, he backed up his braggadocio by outscoring Vela 3-2 Friday night.

Ibrahimovic joined MLS by signing with the Galaxy in March of last year. Prior to that—in his prime and beyond—he played club for the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United in Europe as well as the Swedish national team.

Since becoming an international designated player for L.A., Ibrahimovic has scored 41 goals across 44 games.