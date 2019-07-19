Video: Cassius Chaney Knocks Joel Caudle out of Ring During Heavyweight Fight

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2019

MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 30: Cassius Chaney of the US blocks a punch by Zoltan Csala of Hungary during the super welterweight match at the Bell Centre on January 30, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

In the year 2019, there are two types of boxing knockouts: regular knockouts and instant memes.

This is the latter.

There's not much to say here other than the person doing the punching is Cassius Chaney. The person being punched is Joel Caudle. 

The result can only possibly be captured in video:

First of all, shoutout to Caudle for having the toughness to make his way back into the ring. If you knocked me outside of the boxing ring, you'd need to pick me up with a human spatula because I'd never want to move out of embarrassment.

Second of all, that face-plant topple is the stuff that memes are made of. Caudle should be thankful for the person in the front row who attempted to help him brace his fall otherwise a funny moment could have turned scary really quick.

