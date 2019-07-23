Fantasy Football 2019: Predicting the Biggest Breakouts

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As NFL teams open training camps, we'll begin to see how position battles and player roles sort out over the next several weeks. Fantasy football managers can get an early jump on breakout candidates before news reports point the masses in the direction of an asset on the rise for the 2019 season.

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became an easy choice for a standout season as a first-time starter under head coach Andy Reid, who favors throwing the ball downfield. On the flip side, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle unexpectedly rose to fantasy football stardom even without his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for most of the year.

Going into the 2019 campaign, several upstart players should grab your attention—mainly because they will take on new starting roles or come off injury-riddled seasons with significant upside.

We'll highlight eight players fantasy managers should add to their queues for standard Yahoo point-per-reception leagues. Using the Fantasy Football Calculator, their adjusted draft position (ADP) is listed to give viewers an estimate as to when a player could come off the board.