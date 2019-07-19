Borussia Dortmund Top Liverpool 3-2 in Preseason Friendly at Notre Dame Stadium

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund picked up a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in a friendly between two high-profile European clubs Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Although neither squad used its full projected starting XI for the preseason match, the atmosphere inside one of college football's most prestigious venues was still fantastic.

Paco Alcacer, Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen scored for Dortmund. Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster found the net for Liverpool.

Dortmund opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match courtesy of suspect defending by Liverpool. Nathaniel Clyne failed to react on a flick across the box and was then outworked by American youth international Gio Reyna, who touched the ball to Alcacer for a simple finish.

Reyna, the 16-year-old son of former United States national team captain Claudio Reyna, is trying to take the torch from Christian Pulisic as a young American enjoying success with the German club.

The early goal jump-started a wide-open first half that featured several scoring chances at both ends of the pitch, several of which created by back lines clearly not in midseason form.

Wilson leveled the score for Liverpool in the 35th minute.

Fabinho made a perfect read among a swam of Dortmund defenders as he slid a nice through ball to Wilson after a quick-thinking dummy by Ryan Kent. The Welsh winger made no mistake as he broke free on goal and slotted the ball safely inside the far post.

Dortmund regained its one-goal advantage just under 10 minutes into the second half. The Liverpool back line was caught waiting for an offside flag that never came, and Delaney took advantage by accepting a Thorgan Hazard setup for one of the easiest goals he'll ever score.

BVB increased their lead right before the hour mark. It was much the same story for the Reds, who allowed Bruun Larsen far too much time and space inside the box off a Marius Wolf cross.

Liverpool amplified its attacking efforts after falling behind by two. Jurgen Klopp's side was able to generate a penalty as Mateu Morey took down Ben Woodburn in the box.

Brewster took care of the rest with a well-placed penalty.

The Reds' comeback stalled there as Dortmund held on for the win.

Liverpool return to action Sunday when they battle Spanish side Sevilla at Fenway Park in Boston in a continuation of their United States preseason tour.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will head back to Europe as they prepare for a friendly against Italian club Udinese next Saturday at Cashpoint Arena in Austria.