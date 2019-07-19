Borussia Dortmund Top Liverpool 3-2 in Preseason Friendly at Notre Dame Stadium

Borussia Dortmund Top Liverpool 3-2 in Preseason Friendly at Notre Dame StadiumJuly 20, 2019
Borussia Dortmund picked up a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in a friendly between two high-profile European clubs Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.
Although neither squad used its full projected starting XI for the preseason match, the atmosphere inside one of college football's most prestigious venues was still fantastic.
LFC USA @LFCUSA
Goosebumps. You'll never walk alone, Notre Dame ❤️ #LFCPreSeason https://t.co/vDy98AFQUc
Paco Alcacer, Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen scored for Dortmund. Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster found the net for Liverpool.
Dortmund opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match courtesy of suspect defending by Liverpool. Nathaniel Clyne failed to react on a flick across the box and was then outworked by American youth international Gio Reyna, who touched the ball to Alcacer for a simple finish.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Only 3 minutes in and @BlackYellow already found the back of the net 👀 See if @LFCUSA can respond on #BRLive ➡️ https://t.co/KRf406lhli https://t.co/kJUD9vS7lE
Reyna, the 16-year-old son of former United States national team captain Claudio Reyna, is trying to take the torch from Christian Pulisic as a young American enjoying success with the German club.
Caught Offside @COsoccerpod
Great persistence from Reyna to get the ball back to Alcacer for the goal. #USMNT 🇺🇸
The early goal jump-started a wide-open first half that featured several scoring chances at both ends of the pitch, several of which created by back lines clearly not in midseason form.
Wilson leveled the score for Liverpool in the 35th minute.
Fabinho made a perfect read among a swam of Dortmund defenders as he slid a nice through ball to Wilson after a quick-thinking dummy by Ryan Kent. The Welsh winger made no mistake as he broke free on goal and slotted the ball safely inside the far post.
Dortmund regained its one-goal advantage just under 10 minutes into the second half. The Liverpool back line was caught waiting for an offside flag that never came, and Delaney took advantage by accepting a Thorgan Hazard setup for one of the easiest goals he'll ever score.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
.@BlackYellow took over @LFCUSA's box for the go ahead goal 😬 Watch the second half on #BRLive: https://t.co/KRf406lhli https://t.co/DDcd5t4k5h
BVB increased their lead right before the hour mark. It was much the same story for the Reds, who allowed Bruun Larsen far too much time and space inside the box off a Marius Wolf cross.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
.@BlackYellow is LIVING in Liverpool's box and it's now 3-1 ⚫️🌕 Watch Liverpool vs. Dortmund on #BRLive ⬇️ https://t.co/KRf406lhli https://t.co/HLYQrJHhfF
Liverpool amplified its attacking efforts after falling behind by two. Jurgen Klopp's side was able to generate a penalty as Mateu Morey took down Ben Woodburn in the box.
Brewster took care of the rest with a well-placed penalty.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Top bins 🗑 Rhian Brewster scores his fourth goal in three matches 👏 Can @LFCUSA complete the comeback? Watch on #BRLive ⬇️ https://t.co/KRf406lhli https://t.co/nlpljTC85e
The Reds' comeback stalled there as Dortmund held on for the win.
Liverpool return to action Sunday when they battle Spanish side Sevilla at Fenway Park in Boston in a continuation of their United States preseason tour.
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will head back to Europe as they prepare for a friendly against Italian club Udinese next Saturday at Cashpoint Arena in Austria.
