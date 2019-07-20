Pacquiao vs. Thurman 2019: Final Odds and Predictions for Title Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Keith Thurman has never lost. Manny Pacquiao has won a championship in eight divisions, something no other boxer has done. On Saturday, the two welterweights will step into the ring together for the first time for the WBA "super" welterweight title.

It's shaping up to be a great fight as Pacquiao, the WBA "regular" welterweight champion, will look to take the WBA "super" welterweight championship from Thurman, whose 29 career victories include 22 by knockout. The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters have something to prove. Thurman is looking to show he has shaken off the ring rust evident in January's fight against Josesito Lopez, his first in nearly two years because of injury. Pacquiao will aim to show he can still win big matches at 40.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's fight, as well as a prediction about which fighter will take home the title.

Fight Info

When: Saturday, 20 July, 9 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: Fox Sports Pay-Per-View ($74.99)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Pay-Per-View

Odds (via Caesars): Pacquiao -160 (bet $160 to win $100) vs. Thurman +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Preview, Prediction

Pacquiao may have had more success between the two fighters, but he may also have more to prove entering this fight. As a veteran, he has to show that he can still cut it between the ropes against opponents in their primes.

"People are doubting my capability at the age of 40," Pacquiao said, according to the New York Post's George Willis. "I have to prove something at this time."

This should be a great challenge for Pacquiao, as Thurman is 10 years younger and has a two-inch reach advantage. However, the "super" welterweight titleholder will be fighting for only the second time since he missed nearly two years because of injury. In his only fight since returning, Thurman defeated Lopez by majority decision on Jan. 26.

Thurman isn't taking the opportunity to fight one of the sport's all-time greats for granted. His only goal entering this match is to continue his undefeated streak.

"This is an amazing opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao," Thurman said, per Willis. "It's as if I'm fighting Sugar Ray Robinson or Roberto Duran. This is Manny Pacquiao. It's a tremendous feeling and it's going to feel even better when my hand is raised."

Pacquiao and Thurman are likely to go the distance in this fight; Thurman hasn't knocked out an opponent since 2013, and Pacquiao has lost four of his past 12 fights, winning only one by knockout over that stretch.

While Thurman won't be able to knock out Pacquiao, his undefeated streak won't be coming to an end. He will get the best of the 12-time champ, outlasting the veteran in a fight that won't be decided until the final rounds, when his youth and athleticism prove to be the difference.

Pick: Thurman wins via unanimous decision.