Phillies Trade Rumors: Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman Drawing Interest from PHI

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly shown interest in Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Stroman, 28, is in the midst of one of his best MLB seasons at 5-10 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched. He was also named an All-Star for the first time.

The Jays are widely expected to move Stroman—who is arbitration-eligible next season—since they are tied for the third-worst record in the American League at 36-62.

Perhaps no playoff-contending team in Major League Baseball needs starting pitching help more desperately than the Phillies.

Their team ERA of 4.78 ranks 20th in the majors, and their ERA among starters isn't much better at 4.62, which ranks 18th.

Aaron Nola was supposed to be an ace for Philadelphia this season after finishing third in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2018, but he has been somewhat disappointing with a 3.63 ERA.

The rest of the rotation has been even worse with Jake Arrieta (4.54 ERA), Zach Eflin (4.16 ERA), Nick Pivetta (5.74 ERA) and Vince Velasquez (4.87 ERA) all performing at a level best described as average or worse.

Also, Arrieta is pitching through bone spurs in his right elbow, so there is no telling how much longer he can go before requiring a stint on the injured list.

Philly's poor pitching is spoiling a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of outfielder Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and shortstop Jean Segura.

The Phillies are third in the NL East and trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games. They are only a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild-card spot, however.

If the Phillies don't do something about their starting pitching situation, they are in line to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.