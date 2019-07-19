Tour De France 2019: Julian Alaphilippe Retains Yellow Jersey After Stage 13 Win

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe won Stage 13 of the 2019 Tour de France on Friday to not only retain his yellow jersey but extend his lead at the top of the overall standings.

Defending Tour champion Geraint Thomas recorded the fastest lap late on in the individual time trial in Pau, but Alaphilippe beat his time by 14 seconds in the last ride of the day.

Belgium's Thomas de Gendt held a leading time of 35 minutes, 36 seconds for much of the race, but Welsh wonder Thomas stormed ahead in what was a very short-lived lead.

Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Alaphilippe came into Stage 13 with a significant lead over Thomas of Team Ineos, extending that cushion to one minute and 26 seconds following his second stage win this Tour.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.