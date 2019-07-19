MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Teams Looking to Sell at the 2019 Trade Deadline

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A long list of factors go into determining if a team will be a seller at the MLB trade deadline.

Some teams will be so far back in the standings by July 31 that it makes sense for them to make deals, while others face more difficult decisions because of the potential to gain ground in the pennant races.

Since pitching is in high demand at this year's deadline, the teams with the best available hurlers could drive up the asking price, which may lead to deals not getting done with some potential buyers.

There is also the possibility of trading within division, which could be an issue to a few teams, or could be used as a factor to raise the price for specific players.

The full list of sellers is not set in stone because of how muddled the National League wild-card race is, but we have good idea of which teams will fit that category by the final week of July.

San Francisco Giants

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, San Francisco's recent success is not throwing a wrench in the team's plan to sell at the trade deadline.

The Giants are 15 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in third in the National League West, but they are only 2.5 games behind the second NL wild-card spot.

Since the All-Star break, the Giants have won seven of their eight games and are likely to pick up a few more against the struggling New York Mets over the weekend.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Even with their recent surge, the Giants are one game beneath .500 and they face a stiff fight with St. Louis, Philadelphia, Arizona and others to make up ground on Washington and Milwaukee.

With that in mind, it could be smart to remain a seller in order to bolster the team's young core, instead of making a run at the postseason that might come up short.

Pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith are the top trade targets on the Giants roster. The pair of hurlers would be rentals for buyers because they become free agents at the end of the season.

That detail is why it would be wise for the Giants to remain as sellers. By shipping out two of their top trade pieces, they will likely receive a handful of prospects that can make an impact in future years.

Bumgarner's 5-7 record does not look appealing on the surface, but the left-handed hurler is coveted because of his postseason experience. Four of his eight postseason victories have come in the World Series.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported the Philadelphia Phillies have spoken to the Giants about Bumgarner.

Before the All-Star break, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Atlanta, Houston, Milwaukee and Minnesota were interested in the left-handed pitcher and that Bumgarner has a list of eight teams for which he would waive his no-trade clause for.

Smith has 24 saves in 40 appearances with 56 strikeouts and 12 earned runs. The left-handed closer is viewed as one of the top relievers on the market.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Athletic's Robert Murray reported that the Brewers are engaged in discussions with the Giants regarding Smith.

Relievers Sam Dyson and Tony Watson could also be intriguing trade targets. Dyson is 3-1 with 44 strikeouts over 46 innings, while Watson has given up 13 earned runs and struck out 29 batters in 38.2 innings.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported during the All-Star break that the Los Angeles Dodgers had varying levels of interest in San Francisco's relievers, including Dyson and Watson.

Since the pitching market is robust ahead of July 31, the Giants could go into full sell mode and pick up prospects in return while allowing younger players to gain experience over the final two months of the season.

Detroit Tigers

According to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, Minnesota has checked in on Detroit pitchers Matthew Boyd and Shane Greene.

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Morosi also mentioned five teams were in attendance for Detroit's game against Cleveland Thursday in which Boyd and Trevor Bauer started.

Unlike some potential sellers, the Tigers are nowhere close to the pennant races, as they sit 28.5 games behind the Twins in the American League Central.

In his report, Morosi noted the Tigers would likely insist on an overwhelming offer from the Twins since they reside in the same division.

Boyd is 6-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 19 starts, and depending on which teams make players available, he could be one of the top starters on the market.

The 28-year-old has given up four earned runs or more in each of his last five starts, but he has struck out over 10 batters in the last three.

Greene has 22 saves in 34 appearances. He has a 1.02 ERA with 35 strikeouts and nine earned runs conceded.

While Boyd would bolster the rotation of a contender, Greene could be either a closer, or an eighth-inning man, depending on what the bullpen situation is where he lands.

Since there is an increased importance on bullpen strength, Greene could be a more coveted trade piece than Boyd, but if Detroit wants to maximize its return for its top players, it will find trade partners for both.

