Sean Longstaff Says He's 'Flattered' by Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is "flattered" by the speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reported to be interested in the 21-year-old, who broke into the Newcastle team last season before injury curtailed his campaign.

Longstaff is still recovering from the knee problem and was asked about the links to the Old Trafford giants during the Magpies' pre-season training camp in China, per Lee Ryder of the Chronicle:

"I just keep my head down. I am just trying to get fit—that's all I can focus on. I am still a Newcastle player.

"I want to get back on the pitch as soon as I can. That is what I am looking forward to doing. I make more and more progress every day, that's all I look forward to. I can't wait to get on the pitch and impress the new boss.



"...For me, it is all a positive really. It gives you even more confidence. When I was in for a short amount of time people took notice of me. It is flattering but my job is at Newcastle."

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol recently reported that Longstaff is unlikely to push too hard for a transfer if Newcastle decide against a sale:

Per Ryder, the Red Devils have made an inquiry about Longstaff and made it clear they would be willing to pay £25 million for the midfielder. However, Newcastle are reported to have rejected their advance and, according to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, value their academy graduate at £50 million.

Newcastle have endured a turbulent summer, with the popular Rafael Benitez stepping down as manager. His replacement was recently confirmed as Steve Bruce, a choice that's prompted negative reactions from the Magpies fanbase.

Given the unrest among supporters, it's understandable Newcastle have placed such a high valuation on Longstaff, that despite the fact that he's made just nine Premier League appearances.

While Longstaff has undoubted talent, it would be a shock if United were willing to part with that much money to get the transfer done. Football journalist Sam Pilger wants the Red Devils to show more ambition in the market:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced inflated valuations for a number of his key transfer targets:

Not only does it make sense for United to pursue alternatives, but another season at Newcastle could benefit Longstaff too.

He inexperienced at the highest level, and he has a serious injury to overcome and plenty of developing to do. At Newcastle, where the pressure is less intense and opportunities come around more frequently, that progression is likely to be more streamlined.

It will be intriguing to see how United's midfield shapes up next term. They have lost Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera this year, while Paul Pogba continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.