British Open 2019: Live Leaderboard Results for Friday at Dunluce Course

Jordan Spieth had a decent showing in Thursday's first round of The Open championship. Then, the 25-year-old, three-time majors winner ascended the leaderboard.

Spieth was one of the bright spots from Friday's early action at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club. After shooting one under par in the first round, Spieth followed that with a four-under-par round that featured three birdies and an eagle.

The full leaderboard can be found on TheOpen.com. Here's a look at some golfers who had strong showings among the early groups, along with some who are teeing off in the later groups.

Early Risers

Spieth wasn't the only golfer to move up the leaderboard with a strong second round among the early groups.

JB Holmes led the field after shooting a five-under-par 66 in the first round. He was still atop the leaderboard when he completed his second round, as he moved to eight under par by shooting a three-under 68.

"You just have to accept the conditions over here and not get too greedy," Holmes said after Thursday's first round, according to ESPN.com.

Cameron Smith and Justin Harding were each at six under par and near the top of the leaderboard when they finished their second rounds. That came after Smith was one under par and Harding was at par following the first round.

Tommy Fleetwood was also close to the leaders as the early groups finished play, as he moved to seven under par after shooting a four-under 67.

Tied with Spieth at five under par, Brooks Koepka, who has won four majors since the start of 2017, was frustrated after shooting a two-under 69, yet he remained within striking distance at the halfway point.

"If I can just make some putts I could have very easily been 10-under and maybe more," Koepka said, according to AFP's Jed Court (h/t Yahoo.com). "I've just got to figure it out this afternoon. ... Sometimes I felt like I hit good putts and they just didn't go in and other times it was just terrible putts."

Late Starters

After a disastrous first round on Thursday, Rory McIlroy looked for better results when he teed off at 10:10 a.m. ET/3:10 p.m. BST, along with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey. McIlroy was eight over par after the first round as he opened the tournament by shooting a 79.

"It was obviously a disappointing day,'' McIlroy said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "I didn't put it in the fairway enough to play."

It's going to take a remarkable second round to get McIlroy back into the mix, but perhaps that could happen for the former British Open champion.

After winning the U.S. Open last month, Woodland also got off to a slow start at the British Open, as he sat three over par after the first round.

Another golfer to watch in the late action is Rickie Fowler, who shot one under par in the first round and teed off at 10:21 a.m. ET/3:21 p.m. BST in a group that also featured Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama. Much like Spieth moved up the leaderboard in the second round, Fowler could do the same as he seeks his first major championship.

The group of Prom Messawat, Matthew Baldwin and Jack Senior was the final one to tee off when they did so at 11:16 a.m. ET/4:16 p.m. BST.