Fantasy Baseball 2019: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 16

The first week of MLB play after the All-Star break ended up as a painful one for some fantasy owners.

The catcher position was hit especially hard in the last week, with Willson Contreras and Jonathan Lucroy both going down.

Contreras had his direct replacement acquired from Kansas City, as the Chicago Cubs traded for Martin Maldonado, but some fantasy owners do not have the luxury of calling on the new next man up.

On the other side of Chicago, the White Sox are dealing with the absence of Eloy Jimenez, who joined Philadelphia's Jay Bruce as an impact outfielder to go on the injured list in the last week.

Luckily for some owners, the knocks picked up by Mike Trout and Matt Chapman were not as severe, but there are still some holes to be filled through the waiver wire.

Top Fantasy Baseball Injury Replacements

Jorge Alfaro, C, Miami

Although he hasn't hit a home run in July, Miami's Jorge Alfaro has struck a rich vein of form at the plate.

The catcher has four multi-hit games since July 1, and he has reached base with a hit in eight contests. Seven of those games were in the middle of a hitting streak he put together from July 3-13.

Despite not knocking a ball out of the park this month, the former Philadelphia backstop already matched his career high in home runs with 10.

Alfaro is also in possession of a .273 batting average, .314 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage.

Some owners may turn away from the Colombian in the next week since Miami hits the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers and the White Sox.

Most of Alfaro's hitting numbers are better at Marlins Park than on the road, but he does have six home runs and 17 RBI on his travels compared to four homers and 14 RBI in his home stadium.

The 26-year-old's July surge is a welcome sight for owners of Contreras and Lucroy, who are both on the injured list.

Contreras is missing time with a right foot strain but could come back by the end of July, while Lucroy's concussion and fractured nose should keep him out until August.

Since other catchers such as Travis d'Arnaud, who hit three home runs Monday, are being added at a faster rate in Yahoo leagues, Alfaro is a more available injury replacement and his consistency at the plate could benefit you.

Oscar Mercado, OF, Cleveland

With Bruce dealing with a right oblique strain and Jimenez suffering from a right ulnar nerve contusion, Cleveland's Oscar Mercado is a player who could make up for their losses.

The rookie outfielder enjoyed a recent run of home games against Detroit by hitting three home runs over a two-day span.

With six RBI and five hits during that run of games, Mercado could be the hot bat your lineup needs to pack a punch in the outfield spots.

He also has less pressure on his shoulders than some first-year players since he is surrounded by quality bats up and down the Cleveland lineup, starting with Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana, who batted around him Thursday against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old has an opportunity to extend his hot streak at home in three games against Kansas City over the weekend before the Indians hit the road to face Toronto and the Royals.

Toronto's starting pitchers have given up 5.21 runs per game, while Kansas City's rotation is averaging 5.12 runs against per contest.

The Blue Jays also rank ninth in home runs conceded, so that could be another opportunity for Mercado to bolster his power numbers.

Mercado was one of the five top outfield adds on Yahoo Thursday, so if you are looking to add him to your squad, the time to act is now.

