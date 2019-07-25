Scouting Every Potential 2020 Top Pick's Biggest Weakness

0 of 15

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

NBA teams should start the 2019-20 season with a list of top names to scout. And each of those prospects will have a specific weakness for evaluators to monitor.

Scouts like to study players at the earliest stage to see how far they wind up progressing. We pointed out the baseline weaknesses for scouts to acknowledge and ultimately track from now until the 2020 draft.

With an overload of prospects declaring early in 2019, the top of the 2020 board includes only incoming freshmen and international players, though a few upperclassmen are sure to break out once the season starts.

These are the names we feel most strongly about having a shot at next year's lottery.